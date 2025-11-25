Left Menu

Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life Skills

The Image & Lifeskills Council of India successfully hosted the third season of Image Fiesta at New Delhi's India International Centre. The event highlighted leadership and personal branding, featuring a panel of industry leaders and awards recognizing excellence across 27 categories, promoting innovation and global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:37 IST
ILCI® Hosts Grand Image Fiesta Season 3, Honours India's Top 27 Awardees, Welcomes Global Dignitaries Diplomats & Industry Leaders in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi witnessed a remarkable gathering of industry luminaries as the Image & Lifeskills Council of India orchestrated Image Fiesta - Season 3 at the India International Centre. The event, a cornerstone for Image Consulting and Life Skills, drew diplomats, corporate leaders, and entrepreneurs, highlighting a vision for personal branding and leadership.

The festival, spearheaded by the International Image Consulting Institute under the leadership of Neha Malhotra, spotlighted pivotal discussions led by industry experts like Col. Rajeev Pradhan (Retd.) and Neha Malhotra. Conversations centered on the future of leadership, entrepreneurship, and the transformative essence of Image Consulting.

The evening honored outstanding achievers with the prestigious ILCI® Image Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing excellence in diverse fields such as wellness, fitness, and styling. The closing was marked by a celebratory atmosphere, reflecting ILCI's commitment to fostering innovation and leadership development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

