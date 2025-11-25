Image Fiesta Season 3: Celebrating Excellence in Image Consulting and Life Skills

New Delhi witnessed a remarkable gathering of industry luminaries as the Image & Lifeskills Council of India orchestrated Image Fiesta - Season 3 at the India International Centre. The event, a cornerstone for Image Consulting and Life Skills, drew diplomats, corporate leaders, and entrepreneurs, highlighting a vision for personal branding and leadership.

The festival, spearheaded by the International Image Consulting Institute under the leadership of Neha Malhotra, spotlighted pivotal discussions led by industry experts like Col. Rajeev Pradhan (Retd.) and Neha Malhotra. Conversations centered on the future of leadership, entrepreneurship, and the transformative essence of Image Consulting.

The evening honored outstanding achievers with the prestigious ILCI® Image Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing excellence in diverse fields such as wellness, fitness, and styling. The closing was marked by a celebratory atmosphere, reflecting ILCI's commitment to fostering innovation and leadership development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)