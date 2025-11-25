FIITJEE Global School's Vellore Campus Shatters Records at FGS World Records Festival 2025

FIITJEE Global School, Vellore, celebrated its fifth year by hosting the groundbreaking FGS World Records Festival 2025. Recognized for its distinguished global infrastructure and holistic educational ethos, the school organized an ambitious event where students attempted and achieved 25 world record challenges, nine of which were team efforts while sixteen were individual accomplishments.

The records were certified by prestigious organizations, including Elite World Records, the Asian Book of Records, the Indian Book of Records, and the Tamilan Book of Records, solidifying the school's status as the first in Vellore to embark on such a remarkable undertaking. Esteemed personalities such as Prof. Ankur Kumar Jain and Prof. Nishant Tripathi were present to celebrate with the students and their families.

Memorable achievements included C. Navyanth Reddy's astounding science demonstration, Kabilesh Yuvaraj's marathon literary interpretation, and Ankit Saran S's urumi performance. The festival not only demonstrated the exceptional talents of these young scholars but also exemplified the school's commitment to nurturing a new generation of record-breaking achievers and future leaders.

