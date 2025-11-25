Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

A tragic collision resulted in the deaths of five people, including three children, in a multi-vehicle accident on a Colorado highway. Authorities reported the incident on Monday.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:30 PM, when the driver of a Toyota hatchback lost control in the Franktown area south of Denver, according to a state patrol news release.

The Toyota veered off the road, rolled back into oncoming traffic, collided with a Ford sedan, and then struck a Ford pickup truck. The Toyota driver, ejected during the rollover, died at the scene, as did the sedan driver and three children in that vehicle. Investigators are examining the incident, and the victims' names will be released once families receive notifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)