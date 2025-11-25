Indian Airlines to Incorporate Mandatory Fatigue Management Training
Indian airlines are now mandated to provide fatigue management training for schedulers and dispatchers, following new directives from the DGCA. The aviation watchdog requires detailed quarterly reports from airlines concerning crew training on fatigue management, fatigue report validations, and reasons for rejections.
- Country:
- India
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated Indian airlines to incorporate training in fatigue management for schedulers and dispatchers responsible for pilot rosters. This move is part of a broader strategy to address ongoing concerns about pilot fatigue.
According to recent circulars, the DGCA now requires airlines to submit detailed quarterly reports, outlining the number of crew members trained and the status of fatigue reports received. Reasons for any rejections must also be provided.
Domestic carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, initially challenged the new fatigue management norms, which began in July. A subsequent phase with certain relaxations came into force in November. The DGCA stresses that fatigue management must encompass comprehensive policies including risk management and awareness training.
(With inputs from agencies.)
