Duffy Pushes for Healthier In-Flight Snack Options

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is advocating for healthier snacks on airlines. He is launching a campaign promoting courteous travel behavior and seeking congressional approval for a $19 billion air traffic system overhaul. Duffy defends dropping a compensation plan for flight disruptions to prevent ticket price increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:45 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has called on airlines to provide healthier snack options on flights, replacing traditional offerings like pretzels and cookies with more nutritious alternatives. Duffy expressed his personal preference for better snacks during an interview with Blaze News, highlighting the desire for healthier options without added fats and sugars.

In addition to his snack initiative, Duffy has launched a campaign encouraging air travelers to dress appropriately and maintain courteous behavior. This includes advising passengers against wearing pajamas and slippers in airports and refraining from placing their feet on seats. This initiative is part of Duffy's broader efforts to improve passenger experience and travel standards.

Amid plans for a $12.5 billion revamp of the national air traffic control system, Duffy seeks an additional $19 billion from Congress to complete the overhaul. He recently faced criticism for reversing a plan that mandated airlines to compensate passengers for U.S. flight disruptions. Duffy defended his decision, arguing that such a mandate would likely increase ticket prices, whereas U.S. refunds are already provided for canceled flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

