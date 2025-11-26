Left Menu

Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

The FAA is investigating Amazon after a delivery drone accidentally clipped an internet cable in Texas, resulting in a 'safe contingent landing'. There were no injuries reported from the incident. This development raises questions about the safety of drone deliveries, a burgeoning aspect of modern e-commerce.

Updated: 26-11-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 08:10 IST
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into Amazon following an incident where one of its delivery drones clipped an internet cable in central Texas.

The mishap, confirmed by Amazon, forced the drone to execute a 'safe contingent landing'. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the aftermath.

This incident highlights potential safety concerns surrounding the growing trend of using drones for delivery, a significant shift in the e-commerce and logistics sector.

