Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is conducting an investigation into Amazon following an incident where one of its delivery drones clipped an internet cable in central Texas.

The mishap, confirmed by Amazon, forced the drone to execute a 'safe contingent landing'. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the aftermath.

This incident highlights potential safety concerns surrounding the growing trend of using drones for delivery, a significant shift in the e-commerce and logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)