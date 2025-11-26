Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny
The FAA is investigating Amazon after a delivery drone accidentally clipped an internet cable in Texas, resulting in a 'safe contingent landing'. There were no injuries reported from the incident. This development raises questions about the safety of drone deliveries, a burgeoning aspect of modern e-commerce.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 08:10 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
