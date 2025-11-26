UK Ministers Make Bold Moves on Jury Trials and Minimum Wage
UK ministers propose changes to the judicial system by scrapping jury trials for minor cases and are increasing the minimum wage by 4.1%. Additional developments include airlines raising concerns over Heathrow's costs and the introduction of a tourism tax in English cities.
In a significant shift in judicial policy, UK ministers are planning to remove jury trials for most cases under five-year sentences and complex fraud, responding to a burgeoning court backlog. This measure is part of a broader effort to streamline courtroom proceedings and deliver prompt justice in England and Wales.
The financial landscape also sees a shake-up as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces a 4.1% increase in the minimum wage, preceding a tax-heavy Budget. The upcoming Budget is anticipated to feature static income tax thresholds and increased welfare spending, marking a decisive moment for the country's economic planning.
Amidst these policy shifts, the aviation industry is buzzing with concern over rising costs at Heathrow. With government approval for Heathrow's massive third runway, airlines warn about potential fee hikes. Meanwhile, English cities are given the green light to impose a tourism tax, stirring debate among hospitality leaders wary of its impact on tourism.
