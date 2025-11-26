Left Menu

UK Ministers Make Bold Moves on Jury Trials and Minimum Wage

UK ministers propose changes to the judicial system by scrapping jury trials for minor cases and are increasing the minimum wage by 4.1%. Additional developments include airlines raising concerns over Heathrow's costs and the introduction of a tourism tax in English cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 08:31 IST
UK Ministers Make Bold Moves on Jury Trials and Minimum Wage

In a significant shift in judicial policy, UK ministers are planning to remove jury trials for most cases under five-year sentences and complex fraud, responding to a burgeoning court backlog. This measure is part of a broader effort to streamline courtroom proceedings and deliver prompt justice in England and Wales.

The financial landscape also sees a shake-up as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces a 4.1% increase in the minimum wage, preceding a tax-heavy Budget. The upcoming Budget is anticipated to feature static income tax thresholds and increased welfare spending, marking a decisive moment for the country's economic planning.

Amidst these policy shifts, the aviation industry is buzzing with concern over rising costs at Heathrow. With government approval for Heathrow's massive third runway, airlines warn about potential fee hikes. Meanwhile, English cities are given the green light to impose a tourism tax, stirring debate among hospitality leaders wary of its impact on tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Prime Minister Faces 15-Year Term for Martial Law Controversy

Former Prime Minister Faces 15-Year Term for Martial Law Controversy

 Global
2
Tragic Canal Plunge Claims Five Lives in Bahraich

Tragic Canal Plunge Claims Five Lives in Bahraich

 India
3
Turkeys, Tensions, and Turbulence: An Unconventional Thanksgiving at the White House

Turkeys, Tensions, and Turbulence: An Unconventional Thanksgiving at the Whi...

 United States
4
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025