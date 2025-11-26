Left Menu

Boosting Indo-Slovenian Economic Ties

India and Slovenia are working towards enhancing trade and investment relations. Discussions during the 10th session of the India-Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation covered various sectoral partnerships, aiming for a beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and Slovenia are intensifying efforts to strengthen trade and investment relations, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

The 10th session of the India-Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) focused on fostering cooperation in agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, health, transport, energy, tourism, MSMEs, ayurveda, and traditional medicine.

Both nations are optimistic about the prompt completion of a balanced and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Slovenia, a European Union member, plays a pivotal role in these negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

