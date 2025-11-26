Fadnavis Pledges Jobs for Locals at Vadhavan Port Mega Project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured on Wednesday that local residents would receive job opportunities at the Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district, vowing intolerance towards any attempts to deprive them of these roles.

Speaking at an election rally in Dahanu, Fadnavis emphasized his commitment to creating 10 lakh jobs, specifically for the local populace, in the new port, which is under development by Vadhwan Port Project Ltd at the cost of Rs 76,200 crore.

Addressing political tensions, Fadnavis urged supporters to focus on development and performance rather than inflammatory opposition remarks as they prepare for the local elections.

