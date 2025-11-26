Left Menu

Fadnavis Pledges Jobs for Locals at Vadhavan Port Mega Project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged job opportunities for local residents at the Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district. He assured that 10 lakh jobs will be created and emphasized that locals will be prioritized for employment. Fadnavis also addressed opposition remarks during an election rally.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured on Wednesday that local residents would receive job opportunities at the Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district, vowing intolerance towards any attempts to deprive them of these roles.

Speaking at an election rally in Dahanu, Fadnavis emphasized his commitment to creating 10 lakh jobs, specifically for the local populace, in the new port, which is under development by Vadhwan Port Project Ltd at the cost of Rs 76,200 crore.

Addressing political tensions, Fadnavis urged supporters to focus on development and performance rather than inflammatory opposition remarks as they prepare for the local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

