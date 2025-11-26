Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Local Man Loses Life Near Home

A fatal accident occurred in Maharashtra’s Beed district when Sandeep Vishwanath Anarse's motorcycle collided with a container truck. He was pronounced dead en route to the hospital. The incident happened near his home shortly after he informed family he was on his way. The truck driver faces charges of negligent driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal collision claimed the life of a 40-year-old man near his residence in Maharashtra's Beed district this week. According to local police reports, the accident took place in the Devi Nimgaon area of Ashti tehsil on Monday night.

Just before the tragedy, the victim, Sandeep Vishwanath Anarse, had contacted his family to inform them he was heading home and expected to arrive in ten minutes after leaving Kada.

Witnesses stated that a container truck traveling from Dhamangaon collided head-on with Anarse's motorcycle near the Pawane Vasti section of the Paithan-Baramati road. Despite being rushed to Ahilyanagar hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Police have charged the truck driver with rash and negligent driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

