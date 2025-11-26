Railway Expansion: Gujarat and Mumbai to See Major Connectivity Upgrades

The government has greenlit crucial expansions in India's railway infrastructure, focusing on Gujarat and the Mumbai metropolitan region. On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned these projects, totaling Rs 2,781 crore, to bolster regional connectivity. This announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The proposed doubling of the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line is set to significantly enhance access to the Dwarkadhish temple, a vital pilgrimage site, and streamline the transportation of critical commodities. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that these capacity augmentations will enable an additional 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in freight traffic.

Meanwhile, the development of a third and fourth railway line between Badlapur and Karjat is seen as a strategic move to improve Mumbai's suburban rail network. This expansion is expected to address future passenger demands and enhance connectivity to southern India, further cementing the region as a key transport hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)