Left Menu

Railway Expansion: Gujarat and Mumbai to See Major Connectivity Upgrades

The Indian government has approved infrastructure projects for doubling the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line in Gujarat and adding third and fourth lines between Badlapur and Karjat in the Mumbai area. The projects aim to enhance connectivity and are expected to bolster freight traffic significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:06 IST
Railway Expansion: Gujarat and Mumbai to See Major Connectivity Upgrades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has greenlit crucial expansions in India's railway infrastructure, focusing on Gujarat and the Mumbai metropolitan region. On Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned these projects, totaling Rs 2,781 crore, to bolster regional connectivity. This announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The proposed doubling of the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line is set to significantly enhance access to the Dwarkadhish temple, a vital pilgrimage site, and streamline the transportation of critical commodities. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that these capacity augmentations will enable an additional 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in freight traffic.

Meanwhile, the development of a third and fourth railway line between Badlapur and Karjat is seen as a strategic move to improve Mumbai's suburban rail network. This expansion is expected to address future passenger demands and enhance connectivity to southern India, further cementing the region as a key transport hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

 India
3
Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

 Russia
4
Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025