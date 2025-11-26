Left Menu

India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit to revolutionize auditing by leveraging advanced technology. This move aims to boost efficiency and foster international collaboration in financial audits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:39 IST
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, on Wednesday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit (CoEFA) to modernize financial audits through advanced technology. The center aims to enhance efficiency in audits, incorporating data analytics and research, while fostering capacity building.

Established under the Director General of the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA) in Shimla, the center will strengthen capabilities in financial auditing, Murthy emphasized. It follows the specialized centers in Noida, Jaipur, and Rajkot, focusing specifically on financial audits.

Murthy further stated that besides supporting audit academies nationwide, the center aims to assume a leadership role in building capacity for international institutions, thereby encouraging global collaboration.

