Left Menu

Doubling Down: Rail Expansion in Gujarat and Mumbai

The government has approved the expansion of the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line in Gujarat and additional lines between Badlapur and Karjat in Mumbai. This Rs 2,781 crore investment will enhance connectivity and operational efficiency, supporting both passenger and freight transport in India's metropolitan and regional areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:31 IST
Doubling Down: Rail Expansion in Gujarat and Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government approved the expansion of key rail projects in Gujarat and Mumbai on Wednesday, aiming to boost connectivity and operational efficiency.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned the doubling of the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line in Gujarat and the construction of a third and fourth rail line between Badlapur and Karjat in Mumbai metropolitan region. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated the projects collectively cost Rs 2,781 crore.

Both projects are integral to PM Modi's vision of enhancing India's infrastructure under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The move is expected to facilitate improved mobility, operational efficiency, and logistics across multiple districts, impacting a population of about 32 lakh and reducing CO2 emissions significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Conviction

France's Judicial Blow to Nicolas Sarkozy: Upholding the Campaign Finance Co...

 Global
2
Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

 India
3
Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

Radioactive Contamination Scandal Shakes Indonesian Exports

 Indonesia
4
Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

Fiscal Fumble: UK's Budget Blunder Exposes Government Gaffe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025