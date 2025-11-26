Doubling Down: Rail Expansion in Gujarat and Mumbai

The government approved the expansion of key rail projects in Gujarat and Mumbai on Wednesday, aiming to boost connectivity and operational efficiency.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned the doubling of the Dwarka-Kanalus rail line in Gujarat and the construction of a third and fourth rail line between Badlapur and Karjat in Mumbai metropolitan region. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated the projects collectively cost Rs 2,781 crore.

Both projects are integral to PM Modi's vision of enhancing India's infrastructure under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The move is expected to facilitate improved mobility, operational efficiency, and logistics across multiple districts, impacting a population of about 32 lakh and reducing CO2 emissions significantly.

