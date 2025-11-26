TelanganaRising Global Summit: Unveiling the Future

The Telangana government is preparing to host the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9, focusing on investment opportunities, achievements over the past two years, and unveiling its vision for 2047.

Invitations are extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, top business leaders, and global personalities. Significant planning is underway to ensure investment agreements are secured during the summit, which will also feature predetermined speaker sessions.

A drone show and cultural events will be organized to elevate Telangana's brand image. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Reddy emphasized the summit should reflect the successes of the Congress government's tenure, with a vision document outlining future plans set to be released on December 9.