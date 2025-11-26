TelanganaRising Global Summit: Unveiling the Future
The Telangana government is set to host the TelanganaRising Global Summit on December 8-9, aiming to attract investments, showcase achievements, and present its 2047 vision. Invites have been sent to prominent figures, and officials are tasked with organizing grand cultural events to boost the state's brand image.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government is preparing to host the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9, focusing on investment opportunities, achievements over the past two years, and unveiling its vision for 2047.
Invitations are extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, top business leaders, and global personalities. Significant planning is underway to ensure investment agreements are secured during the summit, which will also feature predetermined speaker sessions.
A drone show and cultural events will be organized to elevate Telangana's brand image. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Reddy emphasized the summit should reflect the successes of the Congress government's tenure, with a vision document outlining future plans set to be released on December 9.
ALSO READ
Elior India Doubles Down on Hyderabad Expansion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Safran Aircraft Engine Services India facility in Hyderabad.
Modi to Inaugurate India's First Global MRO Facility for Aircraft Engines in Hyderabad
GHMC Approves Infrastructure Boost in Hyderabad Wards
India is third largest aviation market in world, says PM Modi in Hyderabad.