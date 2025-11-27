Black Friday: Navigating Tariffs and Shopping Trends

As Black Friday approaches, the biggest retail event in the US still captivates consumers, despite not reaching the frenzied heights of past years. Economic volatility, driven partly by President Trump's tariffs, hasn't deterred enthusiasts, maintaining Black Friday's status as the holiday shopping season kick-off.

The retail sector faces a complex mix of economic uncertainty, including consumer apprehension reflective of the lowest confidence level since April. Many companies have absorbed some tariff impacts while keeping prices steady, leading to strong quarterly results for major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.

Despite these challenges, predictions from the National Retail Federation and Mastercard SpendingPulse suggest a modest but positive increase in holiday sales. Experts point to resilient consumer spending and strategic inventory management by retailers, even as tariff-induced pricing trends loom.