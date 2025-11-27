Mahindra Holidays Ventures Into Luxury Leisure Hospitality with 'Signature Resorts'

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is set to make a significant move into luxury leisure hospitality with its new brand, 'Mahindra Signature Resorts'. Scheduled to open its first property towards the end of fiscal year 2027, this venture signifies a strategic expansion aimed at tapping into a largely untapped segment of the market.

The company has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for this ambitious plan, anticipating a substantial increase in its overall capacity. By fiscal year 2030, Mahindra aims to achieve a total of 12,000 room keys, up from the 10,000 previously announced, by adding 2,000 through the new brand.

Targeting affluent families looking for experience-led getaways, the resorts will be located in picturesque spots rather than urban locales, with the first site planned at Theog in Himachal Pradesh. The company aims to diversify its offerings beyond traditional vacation ownership and intends these resorts to be accessible to anyone.

