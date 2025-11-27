Left Menu

Mahindra Holidays Ventures Into Luxury Leisure Hospitality with 'Signature Resorts'

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd plans to launch its first 'Mahindra Signature Resorts' property by late FY27. With a Rs 1,000 crore investment, they aim for 12,000 room keys by FY30, expanding into luxury leisure hospitality targeting affluent families with unique experiences in non-urban locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:56 IST
Mahindra Holidays Ventures Into Luxury Leisure Hospitality with 'Signature Resorts'
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd is set to make a significant move into luxury leisure hospitality with its new brand, 'Mahindra Signature Resorts'. Scheduled to open its first property towards the end of fiscal year 2027, this venture signifies a strategic expansion aimed at tapping into a largely untapped segment of the market.

The company has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for this ambitious plan, anticipating a substantial increase in its overall capacity. By fiscal year 2030, Mahindra aims to achieve a total of 12,000 room keys, up from the 10,000 previously announced, by adding 2,000 through the new brand.

Targeting affluent families looking for experience-led getaways, the resorts will be located in picturesque spots rather than urban locales, with the first site planned at Theog in Himachal Pradesh. The company aims to diversify its offerings beyond traditional vacation ownership and intends these resorts to be accessible to anyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

Venezuela Revokes International Airline Permits Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Indonesia's Sumatra Island

 Indonesia
3
Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developments

Global Currencies Maneuver amid Economic Shifts: A Dive into Forex Developme...

 Global
4
BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

BJP's Strategic Team Revamp in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025