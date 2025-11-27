Left Menu

Western India's Logistics Boom: Paving the Way for Faster Deliveries

Western India is emerging as a logistics hub, driven by upgraded air and road networks, transforming last-mile delivery in Maharashtra and Gujarat. The region's infrastructure expansion marks high-capacity logistics corridors, enhancing delivery predictability and efficiency, crucial for supporting rapidly growing e-commerce shipments.

Updated: 27-11-2025 17:41 IST
An upgrade in air and road connectivity is revolutionizing last-mile delivery in Maharashtra and Gujarat, turning the area into a fast logistics corridor, according to a statement by the Express Industry Council of India (EICI). This improvement is significantly boosting logistics performance across the region.

Over the last decade, 85 new operational airports have been established nationwide, with a notable portion in Western India's tier II/III markets, facilitating quicker air express movements. This development is supported by an expanding airport network, multimodal infrastructure, and increasing urban and suburban consumption, the EICI reported.

Vijay Kumar, CEO of EICI, emphasized Western India's strategic role in establishing sustainable and tech-enabled logistics ecosystems. The region's growth in infrastructure and technology adoption is pivotal for meeting surging demand for efficient delivery models, particularly in rapidly expanding cities like Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

