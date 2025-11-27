Delhi Drives Forward with Nine-Metre Electric Buses for Efficient Urban Transit

The Delhi government is prioritizing the procurement of nine-metre electric buses to address the city's traffic congestion and improve public transport efficiency, according to officials. This move is part of the broader Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) scheme.

Officials highlight that nine-metre buses are better adapted to Delhi's narrow roads and densely populated areas. Their smaller size makes them easier to manoeuvre and more cost-effective, with a price tag of around one crore compared to the 1.5 crore for 12-metre buses.

While larger buses will still run on high-demand routes, the shift is expected to cut commuter wait times and bolster last-mile connectivity, supporting the government's focus on electric mobility and fleet modernization.

