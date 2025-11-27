Left Menu

Delhi Drives Forward with Nine-Metre Electric Buses for Efficient Urban Transit

Delhi's government is opting for nine-metre electric buses over 12-metre ones due to congestion, ease of manoeuvrability, and cost efficiency. The decision aligns with their electric mobility strategy, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability amidst the city's traffic challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is prioritizing the procurement of nine-metre electric buses to address the city's traffic congestion and improve public transport efficiency, according to officials. This move is part of the broader Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) scheme.

Officials highlight that nine-metre buses are better adapted to Delhi's narrow roads and densely populated areas. Their smaller size makes them easier to manoeuvre and more cost-effective, with a price tag of around one crore compared to the 1.5 crore for 12-metre buses.

While larger buses will still run on high-demand routes, the shift is expected to cut commuter wait times and bolster last-mile connectivity, supporting the government's focus on electric mobility and fleet modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

