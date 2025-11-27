Tragic Wedding Journey: SUV Plunges into Gorge

A fatal accident struck a wedding party when their SUV plunged into a gorge near the Muftiganj market in Kerakat, killing three and injuring two, police reported Thursday.

The accident happened late Wednesday night as the wedding group was traveling from Varanasi to Jaunpur, losing control and crashing into a ditch, according to ASP Ayush Srivastava.

Locals quickly responded to the scene, aiding the injured and transporting them to the district hospital. The deceased were identified as Bablu Sonkar, Shyamlal Sonkar, and Raju Sonkar, while two others remain critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)