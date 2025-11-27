Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Journey: SUV Plunges into Gorge

A tragic accident occurred when an SUV carrying a wedding party fell into a gorge in Kerakat, resulting in three deaths and two serious injuries. The vehicle lost control near Muftiganj market while traveling from Varanasi to Jaunpur. Immediate assistance was provided by local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:53 IST
A fatal accident struck a wedding party when their SUV plunged into a gorge near the Muftiganj market in Kerakat, killing three and injuring two, police reported Thursday.

The accident happened late Wednesday night as the wedding group was traveling from Varanasi to Jaunpur, losing control and crashing into a ditch, according to ASP Ayush Srivastava.

Locals quickly responded to the scene, aiding the injured and transporting them to the district hospital. The deceased were identified as Bablu Sonkar, Shyamlal Sonkar, and Raju Sonkar, while two others remain critically injured.

