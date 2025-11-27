Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project
The appointment of Lakshman Singh as Managing Director of K-RIDE aims to expedite the delayed Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project. Singh, from the Indian Railway Service of Engineers, brings technical expertise to a project hindered by leadership changes and land acquisition issues. The move garners hope for accelerated progress.
The Indian government's recent decision to appoint Lakshman Singh from the Indian Railway Service of Engineers as the new Managing Director of the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) is a strategic effort to rejuvenate the languishing Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP).
Singh, who currently serves as Chief General Manager at Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, will head K-RIDE on deputation. His appointment follows lengthy demands for a technocrat to lead due to the high technical requirements of the project that has faced significant delays and setbacks.
The appointment spurs optimism amid unresolved issues such as land acquisition delays and recent contract terminations by Larsen & Toubro. Stakeholders hope Singh's expertise will inject momentum into the stalled project, initially slated for completion in December and now facing a 2027 deadline.
