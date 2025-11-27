Northeast Frontier Railway Expands Logistics with New Gati Shakti Terminals
Construction of six new Gati Shakti cargo terminals by Northeast Frontier Railway is advancing rapidly. The first at Baihata is nearing completion, promising to enhance freight logistics in Northeast India. This initiative is part of a national plan to boost connectivity and industry efficiency.
The Northeast Frontier Railway is swiftly progressing with the construction of six Gati Shakti cargo terminals, officials confirmed on Thursday. The Baihata terminal, located in Kamrup district, will be the first to become operational, aiming to transform the freight logistics landscape across Northeast India.
Built at an estimated cost of Rs 245 crore, the Baihata terminal is almost complete, pending necessary safety clearances. Its operation is poised to enhance the freight ecosystem, as part of a policy initiated in 2022 to foster advanced logistics infrastructure with industry participation.
Previous terminal projects at Moinarband and Cinnamara set the stage for this expansion. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's February announcement of six new terminals reflects a commitment to multimodal connectivity under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, targeting increased logistical efficiency across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
