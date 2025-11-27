Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

The 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) concluded triumphantly on Thursday, recording over 18 lakh visitors, as per an official statement.

The commerce ministry announced that in the partner state category, Rajasthan clinched the Gold Medal, followed by Bihar with Silver, and Uttar Pradesh with the Bronze Medal.

In the Foreign pavilions category, Thailand emerged victorious with the Gold Medal, while Iran and Dubai earned the Silver and Bronze, respectively. The Ministry of Defence secured the Gold medal in the Ministries and Government Departments category.

In the category for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs), the Airports Authority of India was awarded the Gold medal. According to ITPO Managing Director Neeraj Kharwal, the fair saw broad sectorial participation.

