Andhra Pradesh's Massive Paddy Procurement Drive: Ensuring Fair Play for Farmers

Andhra Pradesh's Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar announced that the state has procured over 8 lakh tonnes of paddy, depositing nearly Rs 1,700 crore into farmers' accounts. The minister emphasized transparent procurement to ensure timely and fair payments, urging farmers to sell directly at MSP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerted effort to support farmers, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar declared that the state has successfully procured more than eight lakh tonnes of paddy. The government has ensured that nearly Rs 1,700 crore has been deposited into the accounts of farmers, he announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Manohar urged farmers to sell their paddy directly to the government at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), thereby avoiding middlemen. The initiative is part of a transparent procurement system devised to ensure that farmers receive prompt and fair payments.

The minister highlighted the achievements of districts like Krishna and Godavari in surpassing procurement targets. Additionally, efforts like the increase in truck registrations and clearing of transport dues reflect the government's dedication to supporting registered farmers and maintaining the integrity of procurement operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

