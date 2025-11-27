UK's Midcap Surge: Homebuilders and Real Estate Sectors Shine Amid Tax-raising Budget

The UK's midcap index saw a significant rise on Thursday, hitting its highest in two weeks shortly after Finance Minister Rachel Reeves presented a significant tax-raising budget. This boost suggests newfound confidence among investors.

The FTSE 250, a key indicator of UK-based companies, climbed 0.9%, achieving its fourth consecutive session of gains. Predictions hint at a potential recovery in the demand for new homes, which would provide a necessary advantage for British homebuilders as the recent budget eliminated buyer uncertainties.

Despite the overall optimism, the pharma sector experienced a dip, with AstraZeneca falling nearly 1%. Energy stocks were similarly down, and gambling firms faced losses due to upcoming tax hikes. However, some sectors continued to show resilience, such as online fashion, with Debenhams reporting a notable surge.