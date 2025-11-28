Left Menu

Sangram Singh: The New Face of Real Estate with OneX Property

Indian wrestler and motivation icon Sangram Singh becomes the Global Brand Ambassador for OneX Property, merging the worlds of sports and real estate. OneX aims to redefine real-estate with a focus on trust and transparency. The collaboration enhances their approach to empowering clients and building secure futures.

Updated: 28-11-2025
In a strategic move aimed at reshaping the real-estate industry, Indian wrestler and motivational icon Sangram Singh has been appointed the Global Brand Ambassador for OneX Property. Known for his integrity and resilience, Singh's partnership with the international real-estate company highlights a commitment to trust and transparency.

OneX Property is not just a typical real-estate platform. It aims to redefine the sector by integrating investment, education, and income generation in a comprehensive global ecosystem. With offerings in Canada, Dubai, and India, it provides a verified inventory and innovative programs that set it apart from competitors.

As the real-estate market experiences a surge, buyers demand clarity and reliability. Sangram Singh's association with OneX strengthens its promise of transparent and ethical practices. His influence is expected to bolster OneX's efforts in expanding its educational initiatives and market reach globally.

