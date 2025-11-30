Peaceful End to Punjab Road Transport Strike: Relief for Commuters
Contractual workers of Punjab's state-run transport services ended a strike after meeting with the Transport Minister. The agreement restores bus operations and offers assurances on job security and reinstatement for suspended staff. The protest, primarily against a kilometre-based bus scheme seen as privatisation, had caused widespread disruption.
Contractual employees of Punjab's state-run road transport corporations brought their strike to a close following a lengthy meeting with Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Sunday evening.
This resolution provides relief for commuters who faced hardship during the three-day strike that disrupted bus services across Punjab.
Negotiations in Tarn Taran district concluded with assurances from the minister to address the workers' concerns, including the reinstatement of suspended employees.
