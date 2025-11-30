Peaceful End to Punjab Road Transport Strike: Relief for Commuters

Contractual employees of Punjab's state-run road transport corporations brought their strike to a close following a lengthy meeting with Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Sunday evening.

This resolution provides relief for commuters who faced hardship during the three-day strike that disrupted bus services across Punjab.

Negotiations in Tarn Taran district concluded with assurances from the minister to address the workers' concerns, including the reinstatement of suspended employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)