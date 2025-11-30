Left Menu

Peaceful End to Punjab Road Transport Strike: Relief for Commuters

Contractual workers of Punjab's state-run transport services ended a strike after meeting with the Transport Minister. The agreement restores bus operations and offers assurances on job security and reinstatement for suspended staff. The protest, primarily against a kilometre-based bus scheme seen as privatisation, had caused widespread disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala/Hoshiarpur | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Contractual employees of Punjab's state-run road transport corporations brought their strike to a close following a lengthy meeting with Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Sunday evening.

This resolution provides relief for commuters who faced hardship during the three-day strike that disrupted bus services across Punjab.

Negotiations in Tarn Taran district concluded with assurances from the minister to address the workers' concerns, including the reinstatement of suspended employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

