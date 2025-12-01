Left Menu

New Excise Duties Proposed on Tobacco and Pan Masala to Replace GST Cess

The Indian Finance Ministry introduced two bills in Lok Sabha to enforce excise duty on tobacco and a new cess on pan masala, substituting the GST compensation cess. These measures aim to retain the tax incidence on such products once the compensation cess is phased out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:54 IST
New Excise Duties Proposed on Tobacco and Pan Masala to Replace GST Cess
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled two new bills in the Lok Sabha aimed at introducing excise duty on tobacco and instituting a new cess on pan masala manufacturing. This initiative is set to replace the GST compensation cess on these 'sin goods' as it phases out.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to revise the fiscal framework by imposing excise duties on various tobacco products. Once the GST compensation cess concludes, these products are poised to see continued tax presence, supporting governmental revenue needs.

Additionally, the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, is poised to impose a production cess on pan masala and potentially other goods, maintaining public health funding while addressing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Key Legislative Reports Amid Opposition Clamor

Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Key Legislative Reports Amid Opposition Clamo...

 India
2
Elekta's Evo Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment in India

Elekta's Evo Revolutionizes Cancer Treatment in India

 India
3
Fadnavis Decries SEC's Election Postponement as Unjust

Fadnavis Decries SEC's Election Postponement as Unjust

 India
4
Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

Tragic Suspicion: Young Woman Found Dead in Peeparpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025