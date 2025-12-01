Sebi Plans to Streamline Offer Documents for Smarter Investments

In a significant move aimed at enhancing market transparency, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced plans to streamline the offer document summary for investors. This initiative seeks to provide clearer information and diminish the influence of unverified tips.

Pandey outlined comprehensive regulatory reviews, targeting outdated constructs in current practices. By rationalizing these processes, Sebi aims to ease compliance burdens for issuers and enhance overall market efficiency.

With a focus on technology, Sebi is poised to transform the Foreign Portfolio Investors registration process into a swift, paperless experience, while also deepening the corporate bond market and fostering innovation through fintech and AI advancements.

