Tragic Collision: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims Two Lives

A tragic motorcycle collision claimed the lives of two men in Kaptanganj, police reported Monday. Both riders were traveling at high speeds and not wearing helmets, contributing to the fatality of the crash.

The victims have been identified as Arun Sahni, 30, and Om Prakash Upadhyay, 28. Sahni, hailing from Pachar village, was returning home from the market when his motorcycle collided with Upadhyay's near Bauliya intersection, leaving both men critically injured.

According to the police, Om Prakash was pronounced dead on arrival at Kaptanganj community health center, while Sahni succumbed to his injuries on his way to Gorakhpur Medical College. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)