Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims Two Lives

Two men perished in a high-speed motorcycle crash in Kaptanganj. Without helmets, Arun Sahni and Om Prakash Upadhyay collided head-on, succumbing to severe injuries. Om Prakash died at the scene while Sahni passed away en route to the hospital. The police have sent the bodies for a postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:34 IST
Tragic Collision: Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle collision claimed the lives of two men in Kaptanganj, police reported Monday. Both riders were traveling at high speeds and not wearing helmets, contributing to the fatality of the crash.

The victims have been identified as Arun Sahni, 30, and Om Prakash Upadhyay, 28. Sahni, hailing from Pachar village, was returning home from the market when his motorcycle collided with Upadhyay's near Bauliya intersection, leaving both men critically injured.

According to the police, Om Prakash was pronounced dead on arrival at Kaptanganj community health center, while Sahni succumbed to his injuries on his way to Gorakhpur Medical College. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in India

RPT-Russia's Sberbank wants to invest in large infrastructure projects in In...

 Global
2
Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion, industry body ASD says  

Europe's aerospace and defence turnover jumped 10.1% in 2024 to $378 billion...

 Belgium
3
Winter storms blanket East, while US West is wondering: Where’s snow?

Winter storms blanket East, while US West is wondering: Where’s snow?

 United States
4
Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC to SEC

Counting of votes for Maharashtra local body polls on Dec 21, not Dec 3: HC ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025