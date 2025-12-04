UPDATE 1-Lithuania's Vilnius airport reopens after suspected balloons force shutdown

Lithuania's Vilnius airport said on Wednesday it had reopened after a brief closure due to suspected balloons in its airspace, the latest in a string of such incidents in recent months.

The airport, located some 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Belarus, closed at 1936 (1736 GMT) and reopened at 2106, the airport authorities said in a statement. Vilnius airport has been closed more than 10 times since early October as a result of similar incidents.

