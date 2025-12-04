Railway renames Mohope station on Panvel-Karjat line as Poyanje

The Ministry of Railways has renamed Mohope station on Panvel-Karjat line in Raigad district as Poyanje, an official said on Thursday.

''Mohope station has been updated as Poyande in accordance with the decision of the Maharashtra government. The new station code will be PYJE. All railway records, signage, announcements, and passenger information systems will be updated to reflect the new name,'' a CR release said.

Mohope and Poyenje are small villages located in the vicinity of the railway station on the Panvel-Karjat line, which is undergoing massive development under the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project-III. This is the second railway station in Mumbai Metropolitan Region that has been renamed in a week. Railway authorities renamed Seawoods-Darave station as Seawoods-Darave-Karave station.

