IndiGo Airlines Faces Flight Reduction Amid Safety Compliance Struggles
The Civil Aviation Ministry ordered IndiGo Airlines to cut 10% of its flights after thousands were canceled due to safety regulation non-compliance. This move is to stabilize operations and reduce disruptions. IndiGo aims to return to normalcy, having already reimbursed affected passengers.
IndiGo Airlines has been ordered to reduce its flight operations by 10% following a wave of cancellations linked to regulatory compliance issues, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry. The move aims to stabilize India's largest airline's schedules and minimize disruptions caused by heavier safety regulations.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the decision, explaining that the curtailment surpasses initial orders from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Ministry expects that scaling back flight operations will help restore IndiGo's reliability and reduce passenger inconvenience.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers acknowledged the disruptions, apologizing to passengers while stating that operations are steadily returning to normal. Despite turmoil, the airline assured that all affected passengers will receive refunds, and ongoing efforts are in place to enhance operational stability.
