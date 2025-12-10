Diplomatic Dialogue Amid Tensions: Malaysia-Thailand Talks

Amid rising tensions between Thailand and Malaysia, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed gratitude for the willingness of both nations to engage in further negotiations. He emphasized this after speaking with the prime ministers of Thailand and Malaysia on Tuesday.

In a statement on X, Anwar recognized the openness of both parties to persist with diplomatic dialogue aimed at easing tension. He highlighted their commitment to preventing misunderstandings that could exacerbate the situation.

Although talks are progressing, Anwar noted that a definitive resolution remains elusive. The continued dialogue underscores the importance of diplomacy in maintaining regional stability.

