Air India's Airworthiness Lapse Uncovered: Systemic Failures Explained

An Air India investigation reveals 'systemic failures' after an Airbus A320 operated without an Airworthiness Review Certificate. The probe calls for urgent process discipline improvements and has led to suspensions. The findings expose risks and highlight a need for better compliance protocols within the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:20 IST
An Air India investigation has uncovered systemic failures after one of its Airbus A320s flew eight flights without an airworthiness permit, putting passenger safety at risk. The internal report suggests that engineers and pilots neglected to verify essential documentation, and the airline acknowledges the need for enhanced compliance protocols.

The plane, which connected cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, bypassed crucial safety checks, leading Air India's COO to submit the findings to aviation authorities. The report, currently under review, calls for urgent reforms in process discipline and communication to prevent future lapses.

In response to the incident, Air India suspended some personnel, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation grounding the aircraft for further investigation. The multinational carrier, owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has vowed to implement immediate corrective measures and strengthen its compliance systems to avoid repeat errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

