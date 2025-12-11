Left Menu

Trump Suggests CNN Sale Amid Warner Bros Acquisition Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump suggests CNN should be sold in the midst of acquisition discussions between Warner Bros Discovery, Netflix, and Paramount. Warner Bros plans to spin off CNN and other cable networks before completion of a merger, while Paramount bids to integrate CNN with CBS News.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 03:28 IST
Trump Suggests CNN Sale Amid Warner Bros Acquisition Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has called for the sale of CNN, dubbing the network as "fake news" and criticizing its coverage. In the context of Warner Bros Discovery's acquisition, he suggests CNN be divested separately from the deal.

Presently, Warner Bros is navigating offers from Netflix and Paramount, each proposing different terms. Netflix's bid excludes Warner Bros cable network, including CNN, while Paramount's offer covers the entire company, proposing an integration of CNN with CBS News.

The acquisition details have brought Jared Kushner's financing role into question, with concerns about Trump's potential influence. Paramount emphasizes the strength of their all-cash offer despite questions over Ellison's family financial backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025