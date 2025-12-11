Trump Suggests CNN Sale Amid Warner Bros Acquisition Talks

President Donald Trump has called for the sale of CNN, dubbing the network as "fake news" and criticizing its coverage. In the context of Warner Bros Discovery's acquisition, he suggests CNN be divested separately from the deal.

Presently, Warner Bros is navigating offers from Netflix and Paramount, each proposing different terms. Netflix's bid excludes Warner Bros cable network, including CNN, while Paramount's offer covers the entire company, proposing an integration of CNN with CBS News.

The acquisition details have brought Jared Kushner's financing role into question, with concerns about Trump's potential influence. Paramount emphasizes the strength of their all-cash offer despite questions over Ellison's family financial backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)