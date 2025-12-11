Trump Suggests CNN Sale Amid Warner Bros Acquisition Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump suggests CNN should be sold in the midst of acquisition discussions between Warner Bros Discovery, Netflix, and Paramount. Warner Bros plans to spin off CNN and other cable networks before completion of a merger, while Paramount bids to integrate CNN with CBS News.
President Donald Trump has called for the sale of CNN, dubbing the network as "fake news" and criticizing its coverage. In the context of Warner Bros Discovery's acquisition, he suggests CNN be divested separately from the deal.
Presently, Warner Bros is navigating offers from Netflix and Paramount, each proposing different terms. Netflix's bid excludes Warner Bros cable network, including CNN, while Paramount's offer covers the entire company, proposing an integration of CNN with CBS News.
The acquisition details have brought Jared Kushner's financing role into question, with concerns about Trump's potential influence. Paramount emphasizes the strength of their all-cash offer despite questions over Ellison's family financial backing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- CNN
- Warner Bros
- Netflix
- Paramount
- acquisition
- streaming
- deal
- cable networks
- ratings
ALSO READ
Paramount vs. Netflix: A Battle for Warner Bros Discovery
TCS's Strategic Leap: $700M Acquisition of Coastal Cloud Elevates Salesforce Capabilities
Bangladesh Aims High with Eurofighter Typhoon Acquisition
Paramount's Hostile Bid Shakes Hollywood's Power Landscape
Tencent Bows Out of Paramount's Warner Bros Discovery Takeover Bid