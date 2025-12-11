Left Menu

Meghalaya High Court Accelerates Shillong Airport Expansion

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state to expedite land acquisition for the expansion of Shillong airport, mandating completion by January 2026. Authorities must resolve land exchanges and clearance issues promptly. The Airports Authority of India is progressing with approvals and tender evaluations for the project.

The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the state government to expedite the land acquisition process necessary for the expansion of the Shillong airport. The directive includes handing over the required land to the Airports Authority of India by January 10 next year.

Acknowledging reports from both the state and the AAI, the court noted potential delays in the previous timeline. The deputy commissioner of Ri-Bhoi district and the transport department have been ordered to directly purchase 11.75 acres of private land by January 10, 2026. The court also reviewed the progress on a proposed exchange of 10.30 acres of defense land.

The AAI continues to seek approval for runway extensions and other works from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. A fresh tender was initiated in September 2025 after a previous cancellation. The court urged all parties to expedite necessary formalities to advance the project, with the matter adjourned to February 2026.

