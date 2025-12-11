Gujarat: India's Emerging Digital Gateway Through AI and Technology

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that Gujarat is set to position itself as India's digital gateway through advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and digital startups.

Speaking at the Regional AI Impact Summit 2025 in Gandhinagar, Patel emphasized the importance of global connectivity and international investments in elevating Gujarat as a significant hub for data traffic and digital independence.

Key initiatives outlined include the launch of the Gujarat AI Stack, partnerships with Google for multilingual AI models, and guidelines to enhance cloud service adoption. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the state's AI applications in diverse areas such as crowd management and wildlife protection.

