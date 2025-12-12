In-Flight Scare: Passenger Attempts to Open Jet Door

In a mid-flight scare onboard Cathay Pacific flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong, a passenger attempted to open an aircraft door, the airline announced on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the plane landed safely.

The incident, which occurred on December 10, is now under investigation by Hong Kong's police department. Cathay Pacific confirmed that their cabin crew promptly handled the situation, ensuring the door was securely closed and alerting authorities shortly after.

The passenger, identified by the South China Morning Post as a 20-year-old mainland Chinese man, remains unidentified by other outlets. Hong Kong's police department has not yet provided further details on the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)