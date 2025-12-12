Left Menu

In-Flight Scare: Passenger Attempts to Open Jet Door

A passenger on Cathay Pacific flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong attempted to open an aircraft door mid-flight. No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely. The incident is under investigation by Hong Kong police, with the passenger identified as a 20-year-old mainland Chinese man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 07:37 IST
In-Flight Scare: Passenger Attempts to Open Jet Door
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a mid-flight scare onboard Cathay Pacific flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong, a passenger attempted to open an aircraft door, the airline announced on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the plane landed safely.

The incident, which occurred on December 10, is now under investigation by Hong Kong's police department. Cathay Pacific confirmed that their cabin crew promptly handled the situation, ensuring the door was securely closed and alerting authorities shortly after.

The passenger, identified by the South China Morning Post as a 20-year-old mainland Chinese man, remains unidentified by other outlets. Hong Kong's police department has not yet provided further details on the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025