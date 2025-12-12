In-Flight Scare: Passenger Attempts to Open Jet Door
A passenger on Cathay Pacific flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong attempted to open an aircraft door mid-flight. No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely. The incident is under investigation by Hong Kong police, with the passenger identified as a 20-year-old mainland Chinese man.
In a mid-flight scare onboard Cathay Pacific flight CX811 from Boston to Hong Kong, a passenger attempted to open an aircraft door, the airline announced on Friday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the plane landed safely.
The incident, which occurred on December 10, is now under investigation by Hong Kong's police department. Cathay Pacific confirmed that their cabin crew promptly handled the situation, ensuring the door was securely closed and alerting authorities shortly after.
The passenger, identified by the South China Morning Post as a 20-year-old mainland Chinese man, remains unidentified by other outlets. Hong Kong's police department has not yet provided further details on the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu's Crackdown on Fire Safety Norms: A Comprehensive Audit Initiated
Delhi Police's SPUWAC Strives for Women's Safety and Support
Blaze at Guwahati's Swagata Square: A Safety Wake-up Call
Maharashtra's Bold New Driving Test SOPs: Enhancing Road Safety Amid Controversy
Delhi Cracks Down On Fire Safety in Wake of Goa Tragedy