Delhi Cracks Down On Fire Safety in Wake of Goa Tragedy

In response to the recent tragic nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have commenced rigorous inspections of hotels, nightclubs, and restaurants to evaluate their fire safety mechanisms.

Teams from DFS have spread across the capital, examining whether these establishments meet the minimum standards of fire safety, including the presence of firefighting equipment, working alarms, and clearly marked escape routes. The checks are in line with a directive from the Delhi government to intensify safety verifications as the Christmas and New Year celebrations approach.

Currently, 52 hotels and 38 clubs in Delhi have valid Fire Safety Certificates, according to DFS data. However, the increase in temporary structures and visitor numbers during the holiday season underscores the necessity for these physical inspections. Authorities have emphasized that non-compliance will lead to immediate corrective directives, and Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has reaffirmed the government's commitment to enforcing stringent fire safety standards.