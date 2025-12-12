Karnataka's Aerospace Future: Balancing Agriculture and Industry

Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil assured the state assembly that the decision to halt land acquisition in Devanahalli will not impede the Aerospace & Defence Park project. Following farmers' protests, 1,777 acres were reclassified as a Permanent Special Agricultural Zone.

Despite the setback in Devanahalli, Patil emphasized Karnataka's substantial contribution to India's aerospace and defence output, noting its global ranking as the third-largest ecosystem. The state will pursue opportunities in Bengaluru and surrounding regions, including Kolar, as natural ecosystems for aerospace growth.

Furthermore, the government is exploring industrial growth in Belagavi, eyeing potential through the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and proposing a defence corridor in North Karnataka. Discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have been initiated to advance these plans.

