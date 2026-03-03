NZ Tourism Hits $46.6b as Visitor Surge Lifts Jobs

New Zealand’s tourism sector has surged to $46.6 billion in total expenditure, cementing its role as a pillar of economic growth and employment, according to new data released by Stats NZ.

The latest Tourism Satellite Account for the year ending March 2025 shows tourism spending rose by $1.5 billion (3.3%) compared to the previous year — reinforcing the sector’s recovery momentum and its status as the country’s second-largest export earner.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the figures demonstrate that international visitors are returning in force and domestic activity remains resilient.

“Tourism contributes 7.7 percent of GDP and continues to be our second highest export,” Ms Upston said.“The strength of our tourism industry is clear to see — New Zealand is open for business.”

International Spending Powers Growth

A major driver of the expansion was overseas visitor spending, which climbed $1.2 billion (7%) to reach $18.1 billion.

International arrivals rose 4.3% to 3,320,687 people, reflecting renewed global demand for New Zealand’s natural landscapes, cultural experiences and adventure tourism offerings.

The lift in visitor numbers signals continued post-pandemic recovery and aligns with government initiatives designed to ease entry requirements and stimulate high-value travel.

“Whether it’s New Zealand’s natural beauty, our warm hospitality or our world-class experiences, the continued growth in tourism spending shows that people see real value in coming here — and they want to stay longer and explore more,” Ms Upston said.

Jobs Growth: 1 in 9 New Zealanders in Tourism

The rebound is translating directly into employment gains.

Total tourism employment rose 2.8% (8,874 people) to 327,888 jobs, meaning one in nine New Zealanders now works in tourism and hospitality-related industries.

The data underscores tourism’s role not just as an export sector but as a major domestic employer, particularly in regional economies where hospitality, accommodation, transport and visitor services are central to local livelihoods.

Government’s $70m Push to Accelerate Momentum

The growth figures follow the rollout of the Government’s $70 million Major Events and Tourism Package, aimed at boosting international arrivals and encouraging longer stays.

Policy changes include:

Expanding access to travel via the New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) instead of requiring a full visitor visa for eligible travellers

Increased investment in attracting high-value international visitors

Support for major events designed to stimulate off-peak and regional tourism

The Government says the strategy is designed to convert visitor growth into sustained economic gains.

“Increased visitor spending flows directly into our regions, supports local jobs, and creates opportunities for communities and businesses up and down the country,” Ms Upston said.

Tourism Central to Economic Strategy

At 7.7% of GDP, tourism remains one of New Zealand’s most influential industries — combining export revenue, employment creation, and regional development impact.

With global travel continuing to normalise and airline capacity rebuilding, officials expect further strengthening in international markets over the coming year.

“These results highlight exactly why the Government is focused on growing our tourism and hospitality sector,” Ms Upston said.“Tourism is a key part of our plan to fix the basics and build the future.”