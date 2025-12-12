Battle Against Railway Land Encroachments: India's Strategic Efforts Unveiled

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed that, as of March 31, 2025, Indian Railways holds approximately 4.99 lakh hectares of land, with 1068.54 hectares encroached over long periods across various regions of the nation.

Vaishnaw, addressing land encroachment queries in the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that regular surveys are carried out by the railways to identify and remove such encroachments efficiently.

The minister explained that soft encroachments, such as temporary settlements, are tackled in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force and local authorities. For permanent structures, enforcement is conducted under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, alongside state and police assistance. Reclaimed land is reused for railway infrastructure or commercial purposes through the Rail Land Development Authority.

