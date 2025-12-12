Left Menu

Battle Against Railway Land Encroachments: India's Strategic Efforts Unveiled

Indian Railways is tackling land encroachments, with 1068.54 hectares currently under encroachment. Regular surveys are conducted, and actions taken for removal. Soft encroachments are handled with local authorities' help, while hard encroachments involve the PPE Act, 1971. Reclaimed land supports railway infrastructure development or commercial purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:33 IST
Battle Against Railway Land Encroachments: India's Strategic Efforts Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has revealed that, as of March 31, 2025, Indian Railways holds approximately 4.99 lakh hectares of land, with 1068.54 hectares encroached over long periods across various regions of the nation.

Vaishnaw, addressing land encroachment queries in the Rajya Sabha, emphasized that regular surveys are carried out by the railways to identify and remove such encroachments efficiently.

The minister explained that soft encroachments, such as temporary settlements, are tackled in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force and local authorities. For permanent structures, enforcement is conducted under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, alongside state and police assistance. Reclaimed land is reused for railway infrastructure or commercial purposes through the Rail Land Development Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025