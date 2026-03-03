Trump's Stance on Iran Talks: 'Too Late!'
President Donald Trump announced that Tehran's desire to engage in talks comes too late as the U.S. continues its military operations against Iran. Trump asserted that Iran's defensive capabilities and leadership have diminished and emphasized his refusal to negotiate at this time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent statement, President Donald Trump declared that Tehran's interest in dialogue is ill-timed, given ongoing U.S. military actions against Iran.
Trump emphasized the decimation of Iran's air defense, air force, navy, and leadership, asserting his position in a recent Truth Social post.
The comments were in response to an opinion piece, highlighting his steadfast refusal to engage in talks at present.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy Signs Contract for Four 500T Self-Propelled Fuel Barges With Shoft Shipyard Pvt. Ltd
Tragic Loss: Kuwaiti Navy Soldiers Killed in Line of Duty
Tragedy in the Gulf: Kuwaiti Navy Soldier Killed During Operation
Escalation as Israel Launches Strikes on Tehran
US military says death toll from Iran operation has risen to 6 troops, with 2 found from Tehran's initial counterattacks, reports AP.