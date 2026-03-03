Left Menu

Trump's Stance on Iran Talks: 'Too Late!'

President Donald Trump announced that Tehran's desire to engage in talks comes too late as the U.S. continues its military operations against Iran. Trump asserted that Iran's defensive capabilities and leadership have diminished and emphasized his refusal to negotiate at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:19 IST
Trump's Stance on Iran Talks: 'Too Late!'
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump declared that Tehran's interest in dialogue is ill-timed, given ongoing U.S. military actions against Iran.

Trump emphasized the decimation of Iran's air defense, air force, navy, and leadership, asserting his position in a recent Truth Social post.

The comments were in response to an opinion piece, highlighting his steadfast refusal to engage in talks at present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Enhances Maritime Security Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

India Enhances Maritime Security Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

 India
2
Sky-High Costs: Airlines Battle Surging Jet Fuel Prices Amid Global Tensions

Sky-High Costs: Airlines Battle Surging Jet Fuel Prices Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Himachal Government Prioritizes Safety for Middle-Eastern Diaspora

Himachal Government Prioritizes Safety for Middle-Eastern Diaspora

 India
4
Ukrainian Paralympic Team Alters Controversial Uniform Design

Ukrainian Paralympic Team Alters Controversial Uniform Design

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026