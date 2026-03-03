Gulf States' Unity Strengthened Amid Iranian Airstrikes
Iranian airstrikes on Gulf states could push them closer to a US coalition, say analysts. Attacks targeted strategic ports and oil facilities. Iran's actions risk escalating tensions, pushing Gulf states to align more with Washington, impacting regional security and international energy markets.
Iranian airstrikes targeting critical ports, cities, and oil facilities in the Gulf may drive these states closer to forming a coalition with the United States, Middle East analysts observe. This response comes after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, pressuring these energy-rich Gulf nations.
The Gulf nations, which already host American military bases, face decisions about aligning more closely with Washington. Analysts suggest that Iran's attempts to pressure these nations may have backfired, pushing them toward active coordination with the U.S. to defend their territories and interests.
Following the missile attacks, the Gulf Cooperation Council underlined the improved unity among member states. As missile threats disrupt vital energy corridors and global markets, regional officials voice concerns over the potential for broader conflict and stress the implications for international energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
