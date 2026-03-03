Cheers to Holi: Liquor Shops to Stay Open in Capital

In a move that marks a significant change in policy, liquor shops across the capital will remain open during the Holi festival. According to a senior official from the excise department, the government has removed Holi from its list of 'dry days'.

As per an order issued in January this year, Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti will be the only occasions classified as 'dry days' until the end of March. Liquor shop closures will adhere strictly to this schedule.

Historically, Holi has been listed as a 'dry day' in Delhi, leading to the closure of the city's approximately 750 liquor stores. License holders will receive no compensation for changes in the dry day schedule, though restrictions on liquor sales will not affect hotels serving guests.

