Tragic Railway Accident Claims Life in Fursatganj

A 45-year-old man named Ilyas was fatally struck by a train on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section near Sarwanpur. The incident occurred in the Fursatganj area, and authorities have initiated legal proceedings after sending the body for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on Friday on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section, where a 45-year-old man was struck by a train in Sarwanpur village.

The deceased has been identified as Ilyas, a resident of Khalispur village, whose body was found on the tracks in the afternoon.

According to Fursatganj SHO Nand Housila Yadav, the body has been sent for a postmortem examination while legal proceedings are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

