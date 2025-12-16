Europe's Engine Dilemma: Balancing Tradition with Electric Future

On Tuesday, the European Commission unveiled proposals reversing the effective ban on new internal combustion engine car sales set for 2035. This came following pressure from Germany, Italy, and major car manufacturers. The new package aims for a 90% reduction in tailpipe emissions compared to 2021 levels and includes measures to expedite electric vehicle transition.

The decision stirred diverse reactions. Steffen Kawohl of the German Mittelstand Association suggests the transition only slows but does not halt entirely, offering time to advance fossil-free mobility. However, Dominic Phinn from the Climate Group criticized it as a backward move, hindering progress despite European companies' significant investments in electric fleets.

Volvo Cars and Chris Heron of E-Mobility Europe express concerns that reopening doors to plug-in hybrids and biofuels undermines Europe's competitive edge in the global race for electric transport. Meanwhile, others like Friedrich Merz perceive the developments as pragmatic steps aligning technology openness with economic realities.

