Belgian Farmers Clash with Police Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

Belgian police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to control a protest by farmers against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, which turned violent in Brussels on Thursday.

As tensions escalated, protesters threw rocks and potatoes at police, smashed windows, and targeted journalists. Authorities had initially permitted a demonstration involving up to 50 tractors, but around 1,000 tractors with Belgian license plates descended upon the city, along with an estimated 7,000 protesters.

While EU leaders prepared to debate the trade deal with countries including Argentina and Brazil, critics voiced concerns over the possible influx of cheap commodities that could harm European producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)