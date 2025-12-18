Belgian Farmers Clash with Police Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
Belgian police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse farmers protesting against the EU-Mercosur trade deal in Brussels. The protest turned violent, with demonstrators hurling rocks and damaging property. EU leaders were set to discuss the controversial deal amidst concerns about its impact on European agriculture.
Belgian police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to control a protest by farmers against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, which turned violent in Brussels on Thursday.
As tensions escalated, protesters threw rocks and potatoes at police, smashed windows, and targeted journalists. Authorities had initially permitted a demonstration involving up to 50 tractors, but around 1,000 tractors with Belgian license plates descended upon the city, along with an estimated 7,000 protesters.
While EU leaders prepared to debate the trade deal with countries including Argentina and Brazil, critics voiced concerns over the possible influx of cheap commodities that could harm European producers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
