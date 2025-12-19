SBI Bolsters Workforce with 541 New Probationary Officers

State Bank of India, the largest bank in the nation, has announced the induction of 541 probationary officers under its recent recruitment initiative. This move is aimed at bolstering SBI's junior management cadre.

SBI's recruitment drive seeks to infuse young, dynamic talent into the organization, thereby reinforcing its commitment to excellence in banking services. The initiative underscores the bank's sustained focus on strengthening its human capital.

These new officers will be deployed across various business verticals nationwide, with some even receiving international postings. It is part of SBI's broader plan to fill 18,000 positions in the fiscal year 2026, highlighting its role as a significant employer in the banking sector.