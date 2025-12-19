Left Menu

SBI Bolsters Workforce with 541 New Probationary Officers

The State Bank of India has announced the recruitment of 541 probationary officers as part of its major hiring initiative to strengthen its leadership pipeline. The new recruits will be strategically placed across various business verticals, both locally and internationally, as part of SBI's plan to hire 18,000 people.

State Bank of India, the largest bank in the nation, has announced the induction of 541 probationary officers under its recent recruitment initiative. This move is aimed at bolstering SBI's junior management cadre.

SBI's recruitment drive seeks to infuse young, dynamic talent into the organization, thereby reinforcing its commitment to excellence in banking services. The initiative underscores the bank's sustained focus on strengthening its human capital.

These new officers will be deployed across various business verticals nationwide, with some even receiving international postings. It is part of SBI's broader plan to fill 18,000 positions in the fiscal year 2026, highlighting its role as a significant employer in the banking sector.

