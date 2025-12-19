Tragic Factory Collapse in Nagpur: A Closer Look
A water tank collapse at a solar panel factory near Nagpur claimed six lives and injured nine. Compensation will be provided to victims' families and injured workers. The Chief Minister expressed grief and announced state support, while the company pledged financial assistance to affected families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Nagpur, six individuals lost their lives and nine were injured when a water tank collapsed at a solar panel manufacturing facility.
The collapse occurred at Avaada Electro Private Limited in the MIDC Butibori area. Rescue operations were swift, yet, three people were pronounced dead on the scene, and three others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed sorrow over the event, announcing a state aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those deceased. Additionally, the company committed to providing Rs 30 lakh to each bereaved family and Rs 10 lakh each for the injured, alongside medical expense coverage.
