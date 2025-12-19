Left Menu

Tragic Factory Collapse in Nagpur: A Closer Look

A water tank collapse at a solar panel factory near Nagpur claimed six lives and injured nine. Compensation will be provided to victims' families and injured workers. The Chief Minister expressed grief and announced state support, while the company pledged financial assistance to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:25 IST
Tragic Factory Collapse in Nagpur: A Closer Look
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Nagpur, six individuals lost their lives and nine were injured when a water tank collapsed at a solar panel manufacturing facility.

The collapse occurred at Avaada Electro Private Limited in the MIDC Butibori area. Rescue operations were swift, yet, three people were pronounced dead on the scene, and three others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed sorrow over the event, announcing a state aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those deceased. Additionally, the company committed to providing Rs 30 lakh to each bereaved family and Rs 10 lakh each for the injured, alongside medical expense coverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025